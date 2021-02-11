House impeachment managers continue building their devastating case against Trump: Live coverage #1

Category: World Hits: 3
The nine House impeachment managers spent Day One of their arguments in Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial building a devastating case against Trump, showing not just the violence of Jan. 6 but the months of incitement leading up to it. Senate Republicans seem unmoved. Well, the arguments aren’t done yet.
This is the second and final day of the House managers’ case against Trump. It will be aired on major television news networks and streamed on their websites. Daily Kos will have continuing coverage.
Live coverage continues here.
The second full day of presentations opened with Rep. Diana DeGette showing how those insurgents who invaded the Capitol on Jan. 6 believed they were doing what Trump had asked them to do.
Rep. Jamie Raskin now addressing that presentation and showing how insurgents acted in coordination with Trump.
Raskin showing a reel of the many past incidents in which Trump encouraged and incited violence.
Included in the presentations today: scenes from the white nationalist riot in Charlottesville, and Trump’s “very fine people” support of racist violence.
Raskin drawing the clear line between Trump’s encouragement and incitement and attacks on state capitols.
Rep. Raskin doing a good job of showing how other actions, and in particular Trump’s actions in Michigan, showed that he completely understood how to incite violence and knew that he could generate violence on demand.
Raskin: “My dear colleagues, is there any political leader in this room, who believes if he is ever allowed by the Senate to get back into the Oval Office, Donald Trump would stop inciting violence to get his way? Would you bet the lives of more police officers on that? Would you bet the safety of your family on that? Would you bet the future of your democracy on that?”
Rep. Ted Lieu takes charge to talk about Trump’s actions, and lack of remorse, following the insurrection.
Rep. Lieu mentioned that “some people think Trump should get a ‘mulligan,’” referencing the statement made by Sen. Mike Lee.
Rep. Lieu may be the best at delivering a message that’s deceptively quiet and calm while also being powerful and firm.
Rep. Lieu shows some of the officials who resigned in the wake of Jan. 6. Note that Mitch McConnell’s wife features prominently on this list.
Oh hey, a cameo appearance by former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, a.k.a. Mitch McConnell’s spouse. Huh.
Rep. Diana DeGette steps back to the microphone to discuss how the insurgents reacted to Trump’s words following Jan. 6.
Trump retweeting comment that “the only good Democrat is a dead Democrat.”
