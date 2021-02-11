The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The case against Donald Trump is already rock-solid, and it isn't done yet: Live coverage #2

The nine House impeachment managers spent Day One of their arguments in Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial building a devastating case against Trump, showing not just the violence of January 6 but the months of incitement leading up to it. Senate Republicans seem unmoved. Well, the arguments aren’t done yet.

This is the second and final day of the House managers’ case against Trump. It will be aired on major television news networks and streamed on their websites. Daily Kos will have continuing coverage.

Thursday, Feb 11, 2021 · 6:36:30 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Rep. Diana DeGette continuing the presentation on the aftereffects of Trump’s support for the Jan. 6 insurgency.

Thursday, Feb 11, 2021 · 6:37:03 PM +00:00 · Joan McCarter

When you have an audience of one, and know your jury is fixed. 

The impeachment trial is currently ongoing.. but the Trump legal team's lead lawyer is not in the chamber. Doug Schoen is doing a live interview on Fox News Channel instead.

Thursday, Feb 11, 2021 · 6:42:54 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Rep. DeGette showing how white supremacist groups are using Jan. 6 as a recruiting tool.

Thursday, Feb 11, 2021 · 6:46:18 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Rep. David Cicilline steps up to begin a presentation on how Trump’s actions related to Jan. 6 has caused harm to Congress and the government as a whole.

Thursday, Feb 11, 2021 · 6:51:15 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Smartly, the House managers today have shown films of Republican state officials and Republican members of Congress when making a point about the threat felt at all levels of government.

Thursday, Feb 11, 2021 · 7:12:14 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Rep. Cicilline: “He was trying to become king, and rule over us.”

Thursday, Feb 11, 2021 · 7:13:50 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Short break.

Thursday, Feb 11, 2021 · 7:46:59 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

And they’re back.

Rep. Joaquin Castro coming up to talk about the harm Trump’s actions have caused to national security.

Thursday, Feb 11, 2021 · 7:54:39 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Rep. Castro shows Sen. Marco Rubio saying that the insurgents proved that critical national infrastructure was vulnerable.

