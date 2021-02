Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 February 2021 11:03 Hits: 1

U.S. tariffs and coronavirus restrictions that shut restaurants, bars and airport duty-free stores in many countries wiped 13.9% off the revenues of French wine and spirits exporters last year, industry group FEVS said.

