Cheers and Jeers: Thursday

B’Bye to Fox’s #1 Crazy Uncle in the Attic

Objectivity, thy name was...never this guy’s:

Farewell to Lou Dobbs, the most North Korean broadcaster America has ever seen pic.twitter.com/rXSmpiZ1dK February 9, 2021

Good luck to his replacement, Mr.—[checks notes]—Rabid Hyena with Mange.

Cheers and Jeers for Thursday, February 11, 2021

Note: This is a friendly reminder that February is officially designated Bird Feeding Month. Please remember to fill your bird feeders all the way to the top every day with a fine assortment of nuts and seeds. Especially cashews and almonds. In fact, you can skip the seeds, actually. Nuts would be perfect. Thank you for your attention in this matter. In fact, you should go fill it right now. Go, bird feeders, you rock! —The Squirrels

By the Numbers:

Federal exchange re-opens in 4 days. Thanks, Joe.

Days 'til the federal health exchange re-opens for people who need coverage via Healthcare.gov: 4

Joe Biden's approval rating in FiveThirtyEight's daily tracking poll: 54.5%

Minimum number of arrests made so far in 43 states from the Republican insurrection at the Capitol: 211

Support among Americans polled by CBS News for the Covid relief package Democrats are assembling: 83%

Drop in Covid-19 cases at nursing homes where vaccinations have occurred, according to AP: 48%

Drop in Covid-19 cases at nursing homes where vaccinations have not occurred: 21%

Year Skee-Ball was invented and patented by Joseph Fourestier Simpson: 1908

Your Thursday Molly Ivins Moment:

What the Europeans are trying to say is not that they think Saddam Hussein is harmless—we've got near-universal agreement that the man is a miserable SOB, including, as near as one can tell, from most Iraqis.

The difference is over how to handle him, and the United States has put itself in the unfortunate position of looking as though we'd rather go to war, unprovoked, than work at a way to de-fang Hussein peacefully. It is this bellicosity that is so unbecoming to us and so troubling to many of our allies. Why this disdainful dismissal of a peaceful alternative?

It seems to me quite reasonable that friends might differ over whether Hussein is better handled by invasion or by containment. Why this should lead directly to our throwing around names likes "Euroweenies" and "EUnuchs" is beyond me. —February, 2003

Puppy Pic of the Day: One-dog open sleigh…

CHEERS to Day 2. Wow, what a presentation. The Democratic impeachment managers cracked open a can of cold, fact-based whupass yesterday during their arguments in the second trial of one-term President Donald Trump. It was brutal. Hour after hour of broadsides fired directly at the inciter of the January 6 insurrection, mercilessly raking the sides of his tattered criminal enterprise until they… okay okay, you got me, I didn’t watch any of it except a few minutes at lunch. I'm sorry!!! But if it's any consolation, I did watch this, and I don't care what anybody says that counts the same. Does too! Does too!

Thursday's agenda brings a bit of hallowed tradition with it. Per the Constitution, Day 3's proceedings must briefly pause at exactly 4:20 so the senators can line up and take a ceremonial hit off Ben Franklin's bong. Moments later, Lindsey Graham will crack his first smile in 20 years.

CHEERS to getting the job done. Meanwhile, over at 1600, the White House is kickin' Covid ahead of schedule:

President Joe Biden is on track to meet his goal of administering 100 million Covid-19 shots in his first100 days in office, White House coronavirus coordinator Jeffrey Zients said Wednesday. […] The reason President Biden is fighting so hard for Americans’ right to bare arms. The reason President Biden is fighting so hard for Americans’ right to bare arms. "We've been making steady progress over the past few weeks: getting more vaccine supply, getting more vaccinators on the ground and creating more places to get vaccinated. We are on track to meet the president's goal of delivering 100 million shots in his first 100days," Zients said at a Wednesday press briefing.

Competence has a liberal bias. Who knew, besides all of us?

CHEERS to the guy who really was the brightest bulb in the box. Happy 174th Birthday—and many blessings on your tungsten filaments—to fellow Ohio native Thomas Edison. He invented the light bulb, the phonograph, the Snuggie and the ShamWOW! (the last two during his slow descent into madness). Pay your respects here. Today is also Sarah Palin's birthday—she turns 57. Or as she likes to put it: just another orbit of the sun around the earth.

BRIEF SANITY BREAK

END BRIEF SANITY BREAK

CHEERS to caffeine in the clear. On January 11, 1992, a study said that drinking three cups of coffee a day does not raise the risk of heart disease. But it does raise your risk of peeing like a racehorse every five minutes.

CHEERS to notes notes. The latest batch of nominees vying for induction in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame was announced yesterday, and they are:

Mary J. Blige, Kate Bush, Devo, Foo Fighters, the Go-Go’s, Iron Maiden, Jay-Z, Chaka Khan, Carole King, Fela Kuti, LL Cool J, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine, Todd Rundgren, Tina Turner, and Dionne Warwick. [...] Of the nominees, several are first-timers. Foo Fighters and Jay-Z are being recognized in their first year of eligibility, while Blige, the Go-Go’s, Kuti, and Warwick are receiving their inaugural nods. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the Hall was forced to permanently push back the timeframe of future ceremonies. Starting with the current 2021 class, the nominating and voting process will occur in February and May, respectively, and culminate in a fall ceremony.

The link for online voting is here. As usual, I'll be casting a daily write-in vote for John Williams for his Grammy-winning (not kidding) disco theme from Close Encounters of the Third Kind. Because, c’mon…won’t we all?

Ten years ago in C&J: February 11, 2011

CHEERS to 2/11/11. Freedooooooooom!!! Happy Liberation Day in Egypt, everybody. Haven't seen anything like it since the Berlin Wall came down, and what an amazing scene—sheer giddiness. So what happens now? Pretty simple, really: just establish a new government that empowers citizens to be the best they can be and find a George Washington-like figure to lead it. Now, I'm no expert on Egypt, but I'd still like to think my New England common sense makes me qualified to at least suggest a successor to He-Who-Fled. There's only one person I can think of who possesses a unique combination of patriotism, intellect, likeability, and a proven track record of getting stuff done under tough circumstances (snakes, Nazis, "bad dates"). I hereby nominate…Sallah. Slam dunk, I tell ya.

And just one more…

JEERS to the Edsel of House committees. True fact: if you're in Washington and you visit the dumpster next to the House parking lot, you'll still see smoke wafting up from the remnants of Trey Gowdy's Benghazi investigation. I think it's worth reminding the world that seven years ago today, the non-scandal that Republicans and Fox News branded "worse than Watergate" jumped the shark:

In a new report released on Tuesday, the House Armed Services Committee concludes that there was no way for the U.S. military to have responded in time to the 2012 terrorist attack in Benghazi, Libya to save the four Americans killed that night. Her other hand is tied behind her back to make it a fair fight. Her other hand is tied behind her back to make it a fair fight. In doing so, the report debunks entirely a right-wing myth that says the White House ordered the military not to intervene. […] Fox News cited reports of a stand-down order no fewer than 85 times during prime-time segments as of June 2013. As the new report—which the Republican majority of the committee authored—makes very clear in its findings, however, no such order ever existed.

Today, when he’s not futilely auditioning for a Fox News anchor slot, the only reports Gowdy writes are the employee reviews down at the Pawpatch City Burger King. ("Gary still struggling with fry vat. Will scream harder at him to improve performance.")

Have a nice Thursday. Floor's open...What are you cheering and jeering about today?

Today's Shameless C&J Testimonial Even Alan Dershowitz is stunned by Bill in Portland Maine's Cheers and Jeers: "I have no idea what he's doing." —Raw Story

-

