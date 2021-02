Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 February 2021 09:34 Hits: 7

MINSK - Alyaksandr Lukashenka has opened a Soviet-style "All-Belarusian People's Assembly" to discuss reforms and the country's development for the next five years, including possible amendments to the constitution, in an apparent move to survive ongoing mass protests against his rule, which the authoritarian ruler has blamed on the West.

