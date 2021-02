Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 February 2021 00:22 Hits: 2

An 11-year-old said he had asthma and was having trouble breathing during the incident, a regional Sinti and Roma group has said. It also accused police of threatening a group of children.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/sinti-group-accuses-german-police-of-handcuffing-11-year-old/a-56529486?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf