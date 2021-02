Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 February 2021 10:11 Hits: 8

The number of legal firearms sold in Brazil has grown by 65% during President Jair Bolsonaro's time in office. He has loosened gun laws, saying it will increase security. But experts disagree.

