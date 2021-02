Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 February 2021 04:02 Hits: 5

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government agreed Wednesday to continue a partial lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic until at least March 7, even as Germans grow increasingly weary of the tough restrictions.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210211-amid-variant-fears-germany-extends-covid-19-lockdown-until-march-7