Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 February 2021 02:33 Hits: 6

Iran has begun producing small amounts of uranium metal, the UN atomic watchdog said on February 10, in the latest breach of Tehran’s 2015 deal with world powers as it seeks to ramp up pressure on U.S. President Joe Biden’s new administration.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/un-nuclear-iran-uranium-metal-/31096991.html