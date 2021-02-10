CDC: Double Masks Substantially Reducing Exposure to Virus

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 22:47 Hits: 4

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recently conducted experiments to improve masks' fit amid the COVID-19 pandemic, suggesting that combining cloth masks and medical procedure masks could reduce a wearer's exposure to the virus by over 90 percent.

In January, the CDC conducted experiments to assess two ways of improving the fit of medical procedure masks: fitting a cloth mask over a medical procedure mask, knotting the ear loops of a medical procedure mask, and then tucking in and flattening the extra material close to the face.

According to a report released by the CDC on Wednesday, each modification substantially improved source control and reduced wearer exposure.

"Based on experiments that measured the filtration efficiencies of various cloth masks and a medical procedure mask, it was estimated that the better fit achieved by combining these two mask types, specifically a cloth mask over a medical procedure mask, could reduce a wearer's exposure by over 90 percent," said the report.

These laboratory-based experiments highlight the importance of a good fit to optimize mask performance.

Until vaccine-induced population immunity is achieved, universal masking is a highly effective means to slow the spread of SARS-CoV-2 when combined with other protective measures, such as physical distancing, avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces, and good hand hygiene, according to the CDC.

U.S. President Joe Biden signed a series of executive orders upon his inauguration, with the first one addressing the mask challenge amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The "100 Days Masking Challenge" order requires masks and physical distancing in all federal buildings, on all federal lands, and by federal employees and contractors.

According to the CDC, as of Feb. 1, 14 U.S. states and the District of Columbia had universal masking mandates. Mask wearing has also been mandated by executive order for U.S. federal property and domestic and international transportation conveyances.

According to the real-time count kept by Johns Hopkins University, the United States has recorded nearly 27.24 million cases with over 469,800 related deaths as of Wednesday afternoon.

