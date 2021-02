Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 February 2021 07:24 Hits: 6

If the French capital is "well worth a mass", as King Henri IV supposedly once said, so are its myriad churches stacked with overlooked treasures – all the more so in the bleak age of Covid.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/culture/20210211-with-museums-shuttered-paris-churches-are-well-worth-a-mass