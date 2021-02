Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 February 2021 09:12 Hits: 8

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland expects to retain strict COVID-19 health measures at least until Easter, Minister Micheal Martin said on Thursday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/02/11/ireland-sees-strict-covid-19-measures-at-least-until-easter-pm