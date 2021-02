Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 February 2021 09:20 Hits: 8

SEREMBAN: Motorists who violated the ban on inter-district and interstate travel made up more than half the 39 individuals slapped with compounds here on Wednesday (Feb 10), said Negri Sembilan police chief DCP Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/02/11/most-compounds-issued-to-those-who-violate-travel-bans-negri-police-chief