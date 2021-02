Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 February 2021 08:42 Hits: 8

Kyaw Tint Swe, a close aide to Aung San Suu Kyi, was detained in a new wave of arrests following last week's military coup. Meanwhile Washington has moved a step closer to imposing sanctions on the junta.

