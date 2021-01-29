The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

My Name Is Pauli Murray: New Film on Black Queer Legal Pioneer Who Inspired RBG Thurgood Marshall

Category: World Hits: 2

Seg1 paulimurray 5

We spend the hour looking at the life of one of the most pivotal figures in the history of struggle for gender equality and racial justice, Pauli Murray, whose story is told in the new documentary “My Name Is Pauli Murray,” premiering at the Sundance Film Festival. Murray was a trailblazing Black, nonbinary, queer, feminist poet, lawyer, legal scholar and priest, who influenced the likes of Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Thurgood Marshall and is viewed as a hero to many in the trans rights movement. We feature excerpts from “My Name Is Pauli Murray,” which features new footage and audio recordings of Murray in their own words and interviews about Murray with Ginsburg and Bishop Michael Curry, the presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church, and speak with the filmmaking team behind the documentary, directors Betsy West and Julie Cohen. We are also joined by Dolores Chandler, a social worker and equity facilitator and trainer in Durham, North Carolina, who is featured in the film and is the former coordinator of the Pauli Murray Center for History and Social Justice. “The fact is most of us were not taught about Pauli Murray,” says Cohen. “This is a person who influenced so many different movements in the U.S.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/1/29/my_name_is_pauli_murray_documentary

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version