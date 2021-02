Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 20:54 Hits: 4

Proposed laws in battleground states would restrict voting rights, but nationwide most bills seek to expand access to the vote.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2021/0210/Battleground-states-ask-Is-voting-in-America-too-easy-or-too-hard?icid=rss