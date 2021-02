Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 17:46 Hits: 3

A virtual tour of European Service Modules headed for the moon on NASA's human spaceflight program Artemis is not what it seems. Astronauts will fly to the moon and an orbiting base but it's gentlemen first, please.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/artemis-orion-and-the-quest-to-get-humans-to-the-moon-again/a-56430893?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf