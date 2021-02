Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 09:24 Hits: 3

US President Joe Biden's new climate push means all big economies have pledged to slash CO2 emissions by the middle of the century.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/climate-policy-in-2021-key-to-hitting-net-zero-pledges/a-56437561?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf