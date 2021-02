Category: World Published on Friday, 05 February 2021 09:51 Hits: 3

DiMeo is the world's first patient to successfully receive a face and double hand transplant. The psychological benefits far outweigh the risk of the procedure, doctors say.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/joe-dimeo-unprecedented-transplant-a-second-chance-at-life/a-56464641?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf