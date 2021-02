Category: World Published on Saturday, 06 February 2021 11:59 Hits: 3

Teens at home under coronavirus lockdown are dealing with unprecedented uncertainty about their future. Teachers are seeing an upswing in "existential fears" that could make students easy targets for extremist groups.

