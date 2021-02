Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 February 2021 16:23 Hits: 3

Borussia Dortmund's struggles continue but Christian Streich's Freiburg deserve credit for an historic win. In a weekend of shocks, Cologne's derby victory also caught the eye and Bayern Munich had airport frustration.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/bundesliga-bulletin-freiburg-finally-down-dortmund-as-cologne-claim-derby-win/a-56488243?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf