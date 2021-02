Category: World Published on Monday, 08 February 2021 09:26 Hits: 3

This week's five talking points from women's football include: Wolfsburg and Turbine Potsdam battling in the snow, Pernille Harder asking for better opportunities, and one of the fastest hat tricks in history.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/women-s-bundesliga-snow-causes-chaos-as-pernille-harder-talks-equal-pay/a-56489485?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf