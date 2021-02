Category: World Published on Monday, 08 February 2021 20:07 Hits: 3

After their delayed flight to Qatar and the Club World Cup starting two months late, Bayern got down to business with a 2-0 semifinal win over Al Ahly. Robert Lewandowski of course scored both goals.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/world-club-cup-bayern-munich-s-campaign-finally-underway-as-lewandowski-seals-win/a-56503398?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf