Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 04:09 Hits: 3

Alex Gorsky said mutations of the virus may force people to get inoculated every year. Meanwhile, Eli Lilly's combination antibody therapy has been granted emergency use authorization in the US. Follow DW for the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-digest-j-j-boss-says-annual-vaccine-may-be-needed/a-56517412?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf