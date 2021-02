Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 15:08 Hits: 3

Vaccine developer BioNTech has launched production of the COVID-19 vaccine it developed with US giant Pfizer at a new plant in the German town of Marburg. The facility could significantly boost the EU's vaccine supply.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/biontech-starts-vaccine-production-at-new-site-in-germany/a-56524305?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf