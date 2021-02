Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 19:14 Hits: 5

Yemen's Arab Spring uprisings led to a raging civil war that has inflicted immense suffering on the population for the past seven years. Will the US's halt on arms sales to Saudi Arabia and a new envoy help bring peace?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/yemen-10-years-after-the-arab-spring-new-hopes-sprout/a-56514275?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf