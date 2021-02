Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 19:58 Hits: 5

The package could help the European Union recover from the pandemic by boosting environmental schemes and digital transformation. The stimulus was endorsed by an overwhelming majority of EU lawmakers.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/european-parliament-passes-%E2%82%AC672-5-billion-covid-recovery-fund/a-56528327?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf