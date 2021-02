Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 17:06 Hits: 5

Prominent women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul was released from a Saudi prison on Wednesday after nearly three years behind bars, her sister said in a Twitter post, in a case that had drawn international condemnation. 

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20210210-prominent-saudi-activist-loujain-al-hathloul-released-from-jail-after-nearly-3-years