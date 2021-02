Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 11:49 Hits: 2

New coronavirus variants are forcing Australia and New Zealand to rethink already-stringent quarantine rules for overseas visitors, even as their systems are replicated around the world.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-australia-quarantine-system-strains-overseas-visitors-14161186