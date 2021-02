Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 17:18 Hits: 4

No longer subject to unwieldy EU bureaucracy, Britain has distributed vaccines faster than its neighbors. Is that a blow to international cooperation?

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/2021/0210/As-EU-fumbles-vaccine-drive-does-union-still-mean-strength?icid=rss