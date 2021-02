Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 13:18 Hits: 7

Despite the short-lived opportunity to connect with the outside world, some believe the Clubhouse experience shows that there are people in China willing to discuss contentious issues affecting politics and society.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/clubhouse-app-shows-chinese-people-s-willingness-to-talk-taboos/a-56522955?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf