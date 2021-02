Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 15:18 Hits: 9

Polish news outlets are angry about a tax. They say the authorities are trying to control them and undermine press freedom. But the Polish government says the tax will boost healthcare spending amid the pandemic.

