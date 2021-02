Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 14:48 Hits: 8

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen admitted Wednesday that the EU’s much criticised approval and rollout of vaccines against Covid-19 could be partly blamed on the bloc being over-optimistic, over-confident and plainly “late."

