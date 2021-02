Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 13:36 Hits: 5

The case that the former US president incited an insurrection is not open and shut, which gives Republican senators all the justification they need to acquit him. But the real reason for convicting Trump and disqualifying him from holding office again is that he is reckless, irresponsible, and a menace to the public.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/trump-senate-trial-legitimate-but-charge-is-questionable-by-eric-posner-2021-02