The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Historians Say Decades of Medical Racism Led to Unequal COVID Impact on Black Latinx People

Category: World Hits: 6

Seg4 race covid 2

Historians Ibram X. Kendi and Keisha Blain dedicate their new book, “Four Hundred Souls,” to the “Black lives lost to COVID-19.” They put the content of their book in the context of the disparate impact of the pandemic on the African American community in the United States. “This has been in the making for decades. Even though this is a new virus, … it connects to a larger history of racial inequality, and we wanted to make sure that was clear,” says Blain. Kendi is a cancer survivor and notes Black and Latinx are more at risk from preexisting conditions because of a history of racist policies, but “Americans don’t know that history.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/2/10/covid_19_ibram_x_kendi_keisha

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version