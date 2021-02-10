US Senate Votes as Constitutional Trump's Second Impeachment

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 02:20 Hits: 3

The U.S. Senate voted on Tuesday that a second impeachment trial against former president Donald Trump is constitutional after promoting violence amid the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021.

The lawmakers, six Republicans included, decided 56-44 that Trump could be prosecuted with the hearings starting Wednesday afternoon. Trump's team has already refused a request to provide evidence.

The House impeachment managers, led by Rep. Jamie Raskin, proposed that Trump be convicted on "incitement of insurrection" to prevent this behavior from being repeated in the future.

Revés para Trump! Senado ���� vota 56-44 a favor de proceder con #Juiciopolitico#impeachment February 9, 2021

"Setback for Trump! Senate votes 56-44 in favor of proceeding with #Impeachment #impeachment."

Trump's lawyers argued that the second impeachment trial, unprecedented in U.S. history, was only taking place for political reasons. They had tried to halt the procedure because Trump was no longer in office. Lawyers Bruce Castor Jr. and David Schoen replied that the house representatives were "afraid" of facing Trump in future elections.

On the other hand, president Joe Biden decided to separate himself from the impeachment saga. The White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed that Biden wouldn't respond to Trump's trial. "Joe Biden is the president, he's not a pundit, he's not going to opine on back and forth arguments," the official said.

#FromTheSouth News Bits | The U.S. Senate begins Trump’s second impeachment trial this Tuesday. The former president is charged with inciting a deadly attack on the Capitol, which prosecutors have called the most grievous constitutional crime in U.S. history.@EbravoteleSURpic.twitter.com/e3le3k9wDx February 9, 2021

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/US-Senate-Votes-Constitutional-Trumps-Second-Impeachment-20210209-0026.html