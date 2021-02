Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 09:34 Hits: 7

It may be too soon to draw firm conclusions about which pandemic-induced changes are likely to prove long-lasting. But some of the most significant could include enhanced vaccine development, increased government spending, accelerated digitalization, and the continued rise of China.

