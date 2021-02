Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 09:13 Hits: 7

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) is calling on Azerbaijan to provide urgent medical assistance to a journalist who has been in prison for 19 months and on a hunger strike for more than a week.

