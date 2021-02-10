Republican senator says Trump's lawyers seemed almost 'embarrassed' by their arguments

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 02:18 Hits: 5

Though Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana voted against the Senate trial of Donald Trump as unconstitutional the first time the issue came before the chamber, he switched his vote on the matter Tuesday after the first day of the trial.

Why the change? In remarks to reporters after the proceedings closed for the day, Trump's lawyers had simply failed to make the case that it is unconstitutional to try a former official. House impeachment managers, on the other hand, persuaded him that such a proceeding was approrpiate.

He was forthright about his views of their respective performances.

"The House managers were focused, they were organized. They relied upon both precedent, the Constitution, and legal scholars," Cassidy said. "They made a compelling argument. President Trump's team, they were disorganized. They did everything they could but to talk about the question at hand. And when they talked about it, they kind of glided over it, almost as if they were embarrassed of their arguments."

He added: "If I'm an impartial juror, and one side is doing a great job, and the other side is doing a terrible job, on the issue at hand, as an impartial juror, I'm going to vote for the side that did the good job."

One reporter asked: "Why did you think Trump's defense team did a terrible job?"

"Did you listen to it?" Cassidy asked. "It speaks for itself."

