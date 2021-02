Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 08:33 Hits: 7

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen has admitted that the bloc made mistakes with its sluggish vaccine rollout. However, speaking to the European Parliament, she defended the strategy of joint procurement.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-eu-chief-says-bloc-was-too-late-on-vaccine-approvals/a-56518293?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf