‘We live like animals,’ say villagers displaced by fighting in Central African Republic

‘We live like animals,’ say villagers displaced by fighting in Central African Republic Fighting between pro-government forces and rebel groups in the Central African Republic have forced thousands of families to flee their homes. Living in precarious conditions in a schoolyard on the outskirts of the capital, Bangui, displaced villagers tell FRANCE 24 their situation is dire as aid groups warn of dwindling humanitarian supplies.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210210-we-live-like-animals-say-villagers-displaced-by-fighting-in-central-african-republic

