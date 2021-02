Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 February 2021 22:33 Hits: 0

Investigators say the pilot of the helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant and his daughter likely became disoriented in fog during the flight. The basketball star's death sent shockwaves throughout the sports world.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/kobe-bryant-pilot-error-likely-caused-helicopter-crash/a-56516811?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf