Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 08:50 Hits: 3

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is facing tough questions about the bloc's sluggish vaccine rollout. She was expected to explain the strategy to members of the European Parliament in Brussels.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-eu-chief-faces-grilling-on-vaccine-rollout/a-56518293?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf