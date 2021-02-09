The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Top Iranian diplomat says US 'should take first step' by returning to nuclear deal

Top Iranian diplomat says US 'should take first step' by returning to nuclear deal In an interview with FRANCE 24, Iran's ambassador to the UN discussed the possibility of a US return to the 2015 nuclear deal under the Biden administration. Majid Takht-Ravanchi said that since it was Washington that withdrew from the accord, "it's quite clear who should take the first step". Asked about the war in Yemen, he said Tehran was "encouraging all sides" in the conflict to "agree to a general ceasefire". Finally, the former deputy foreign minister said Iran was willing to do a prisoner swap, but that the US had so far not accepted the offer.

