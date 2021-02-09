The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Covid-19: France logs more than 18,800 new daily cases, deaths reach 80,000

Category: World Hits: 0

Covid-19: France logs more than 18,800 new daily cases, deaths reach 80,000 France reached a grim milestone Tuesday as it logged a total of more than 80,000 deaths from Covid-19, ranking an unenviable seventh-highest in the world for deaths from the virus. But while new confirmed cases were up at 18, 870, compared to Monday’s 4,317 figure, there were hopeful indicators as the case count trend remained steady and hospital numbers fell again after a two-day increase.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20210209-covid-19-france-logs-more-than-18-800-new-daily-cases-hospitalisations-down

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version