Covid-19: France logs more than 18,800 new daily cases, deaths reach 80,000

France reached a grim milestone Tuesday as it logged a total of more than 80,000 deaths from Covid-19, ranking an unenviable seventh-highest in the world for deaths from the virus. But while new confirmed cases were up at 18, 870, compared to Monday’s 4,317 figure, there were hopeful indicators as the case count trend remained steady and hospital numbers fell again after a two-day increase.

