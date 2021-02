Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 08:47 Hits: 3

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's 5-Star Movement will hold an online ballot of its members to decide whether to back a Mario Draghi government only after the Prime Minister-designate outlines an agenda, the group's leader Vito Crimi said on Wednesday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/02/10/italy039s-5-star-to-ballot-members-after-draghi-presents-government-agenda