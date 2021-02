Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 08:46 Hits: 3

SYDNEY (Reuters) - The Australian state of Victoria stepped back on Wednesday from plans to let more people return from abroad each week, following a cluster of cases linked to a hotel at Melbourne Airport used for quarantining arrivals from overseas. Read full story

