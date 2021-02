Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 08:45 Hits: 4

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany plans to extend restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus until March 14, a draft agreement for talks between Chancellor Angela Merkel and leaders of the 16 federal states on Wednesday showed. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/02/10/germany-plans-to-extend-lockdown-until-march-14-draft-document