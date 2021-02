Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 February 2021 11:33 Hits: 2

THE HAGUE: The Netherlands was blanketed on Sunday (Feb 7) by the first major snowstorm to hit the country in 10 years, disrupting rail and road traffic, as a cold front pushed through northern Europe. Train services were also affected by snow in neighbouring Germany, while across the North Sea ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/dutch-first-snowstorm-10-years-northern-europe-cold-weather-14132360