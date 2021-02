Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 February 2021 16:20 Hits: 2

A total of 12,014,288 Britons have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to government data released on Sunday, as the authorities race to roll out the injections.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/more-than-12-million-britons-have-received-first-covid-19-vaccine-dose-14133760